It happened around 9 p.m. in the 3500 block of Clifton Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — At least one person was seriously injured in a near-north side crash involving a motorcycle late Saturday.

It happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Clifton Street and West 35th Street, which is just west of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Few details were immediately available, but 13News learned at the scene that the collision involved a motorcycle and that one person has sustained "serious bodily injury."