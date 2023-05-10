x
Police: 3-vehicle crash in Hancock County leaves motorcyclist in critical condition

It happened around 10 p.m. on State Road 9 in Maxwell.
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The driver of a motorcycle was badly injured in a crash late Tuesday in Maxwell, Indiana.

A Hancock County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said the three-vehicle collision happened on State Road 9, about two miles north of Greenfield, around 10 p.m.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle, 32-year-old Aaron Munden of Maxwell, was going south on the highway when a northbound car turned into his path. He collided with the car, was ejected and was then struck by a another vehicle. 

Munden was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, police said.

It's not clear if anyone else was injured in the accident.

An investigation is underway.

