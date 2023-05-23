Motorcyclist killed in Howard County crash with trash truck

The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of County Road South 900 East and County Road East 100 South.

GREENTOWN, Ind. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a trash truck in Howard County Monday morning, officials said.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on May 22, officers with the Greentown Police Department and Howard County Sheriff's Department responded to the crash at the intersection of County Road South 900 East and County Road East 100 South in Greentown.

A trash truck driven by a 43-year-old White County woman was stopped westbound on 100 South at the stop sign at 900 East. The driver did not see the motorcycle traveling southbound on 900 East, Greentown police said in a statement.

The motorcycle, driven by 81-year-old Robert Francis Hannah, of Greentown, crashed into the side of the trash truck. Hannah was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash, and toxicology results are pending, police said.