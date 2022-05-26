Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman from Kokomo

The Howard County Sheriff's Office said Betty Stroup was last seen Thursday, May 26 just before 5 a.m.

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman missing from Kokomo.

Stroup is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 118 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing burgundy pajamas with hearts on them.

Deputies said Stroup is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Stroup's whereabouts is asked to call the Howard County Sheriff’s Office at 765-457-1105 or 911.

Kokomo is roughly 60 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.