Hamilton County dog adopted after going viral on TikTok

FISHERS, Ind.

After more than one year at the Humane Society for Hamilton County, Rocky found his forever home.

In March 2022, 13News spoke with Megan Davis, the shelter's director of training and communications, after Rocky went viral on TikTok.

Approaching his one-year anniversary at the shelter, the team wanted to do something special for the pit bull-terrier mix, who is rarely seen without carrying around one of his favorite stuffed toys.

The shelter posted a video on TikTok, showing what it's like being in a shelter from Rocky's point of view. Within a few days, the video had more than 19 million views with more than 50,000 comments.

The caption reads, "Rocky wants to know why he can't find a home. Can you help him?"

Despite the millions of views and clicks, Rocky still hadn't been adopted, but the humane society received about $10,000 in donations since the viral video.

On Friday, the shelter posted a list of dogs and cats that were adopted Thursday — which included Rocky!

We are so happy for every single dog and cat that found their furever family yesterday! Dogs: Rocky, Wyatt, Benjamin,...

