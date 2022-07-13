x
Metro Police investigate Merrick Way shooting that left 1 person dead

Police were called to the scene near 38th Street and Kessler Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after one person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' northwest side early Wednesday.

A Metro Police spokesperson said officers were sent to the 3600 block of Merrick Way, near 38th Street and Kessler Blvd. North Drive, just before 1:30 a.m.

Police found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound(s). The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition but died a short time later.

There's no word on suspects, and police haven't said if they know of a motive in the case.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

