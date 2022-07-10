1 critically wounded in shooting on Broad Ripple Avenue

Hours earlier there was a double shooting during a robbery on the east side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Broad Ripple, police said. The shooting happened only a few hours after two people were shot during an east side robbery.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue, which is located at the shopping mall between Winthrop Avenue and Compton Street, just after 2 a.m.

A police report said the shooting happened in the parking lot. Officers arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to IMPD.

Police have not said if they've identified any suspects or shared further details about the circumstances of the shooting.

According to a police report, the shooting happened just after midnight near the intersection of 38th Street and North Post Road.

The report said three people were robbed at gunpoint. The suspect stole a cell phone and $1,000 in cash.

During the robbery, two people were shot. IMPD said they were "awake and breathing," but didn't offer further details about their conditions.

Police have not said if a suspect has been identified or taken into custody.