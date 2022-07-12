IMPD: 1 dead in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one person dead.
Police were called to the 6400 block of Meadowlark Drive, near 42nd Street & Arlington Avenue, around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Officers found a victim down in the street with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
An IMPD spokesperson said he was taken to an Indianapolis hospital but died a short time later.
Police didn't provide the victim's identity but said he is believed to be under the age of 18.
The spokesperson didn't say whether a suspect had been identified or if a motive was known.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as additional information becomes available.
