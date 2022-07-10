1 killed in shooting on Indy's near southwest side, police say

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Kappes Street, south of West Morris Street and east of South Belmont Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — A person is dead after a shooting on the near southwest side of Indianapolis, police said Sunday.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened in the 1200 block of Kappes Street, south of West Morris Street and east of South Belmont Avenue, at around 2:45 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a person who had been shot. That person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

IMPD has not identified the person who was shot or said if any suspects had been arrested or identified.