‘My mentors are father figures’ | New B.O.Y. mentoring program empowering young men after weekend of violence

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday at Lawrence Park, a group of about 20 young men chanted “New Boy” and “family” before running up the park’s large hill.

The activity wasn’t about how fast they could run or how far, but rather a way to teach confidence and character.

“One of our philosophies within the New B.O.Y mentoring program is 'connection before correction' and we use sports to connect with these young men,” said Kareem Hines, founder of the New B.O.Y (New Breed of Youth) mentoring and youth development program.

Every week, Hines and several other mentors come to Lawrence Park to play football and have a community forum. It’s just one of the many activities the program offers. Together they challenge each other while learning conflict resolution that doesn’t result in pulling the trigger.

“With the state of our city right now, we want to connect with as many young men as possible,” Hines said.

Hines said that connection first starts with a conversation.

“We got four articles. I only printed out a portion of them. These all happened within the last two or three days and it’s sad. It’s really sad, which makes your presence here even more important,” Hines said while holding the articles about recent shootings and arrests.

Before even running up the hill and playing football, the group first discusses the violence in the city.

Wednesday’s discussion included an article about two children shot at an east side Fourth of July party and three juveniles arrested near the Colts canal playground on gun charges.

“Imagine being at a cookout, your nieces or your little nephews in a bounce house. Some dudes come by and just spray and let off. An 8-year-old and a 10-year-old,” Hines said to the group.

Hines said it’s a difficult but necessary topic that gives many of these young men a moment to process and grieve the recent events, while also learning some powerful lessons.

“They’ve been teaching me how to be a leader, not a follower and how to stay out of the streets,” said 12-year-old Desean Darne.

“My mentors are father figures that I don’t have. That my brothers don’t have and that just helps us carry ourselves and get us through situations,” said 13-year-old Jay Hogan.

As gun violence continues to spread across the city, these mentors are determined to stop it.

“The hope is to keep these kids and keep these families alive. That’s the hope for the rest of the summer,” said Tyler Alexander, one of the mentors in the program. “We are hoping for the next day. The next day is the hope.”

Hines said the best way to create change is to get involved.

“At the end of the day, that’s all they want to do is talk and not many adults allow them an avenue or space to talk. We are too busy talking around these kids, as opposed to talking to them,” he said.