2 kids critically wounded in shooting at east side July Fourth party

The shooting happened near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue at around 7 p.m., police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two children, ages 8 and 10, are in critical condition after police say someone opened fire at a Fourth of July party on the east side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. near the intersection of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old who had been shot. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A few minutes after this shooting, IMPD said a person who had been shot showed up at Community Hospital East. Investigators say it's possible this is related to the shooting on 38th and Arlington, but were unable to confirm.

IMPD has not identified those who were shot or said if any suspects had been arrested.

13News has crews headed toward the scene to gather more information about this developing story.

This shooting follows a violent holiday weekend in Indianapolis, when two people were killed and 11 others were injured in several shootings and a stabbing in the city.

It was during this weekend that the call for calm began, and 15 Indianapolis churches launched a new campaign preaching a simple message of nonviolence to young people: "don't lose your cool."

The "Don't Lose Your Cool" campaign was the focus of sermons on Sunday. And, through programs planned all summer, it will teach young people how to deescalate conflict and safely deal with anger.

"We'll have kickbacks on Fridays for young people to teach them how to really resolve conflict. We have barbershop talks that are going to take place starting here in the month of July," Senior Pastor at New Direction Church, Ken Sullivan, Jr. explained.

When temperatures rise, tempers tend to flare and Pastor Sullivan sees the cost of it all.

He's had to bury 30 young victims of gun violence. Kids as young as 11.

Their pictures, and their faces, are in an ever-growing folder in his office.

"I began to keep the obituaries and so I have a collection of obituaries just to remind me of the importance of what we do," Sullivan said.