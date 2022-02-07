6 injured, 1 dead in wave of violence across Indy on Saturday

The latest shooting, at around 11 p.m., left one person in critical condition and the other, IMPD said, is in stable condition.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night. This is the latest of a wave of violence seen across the city Saturday, with one person stabbed and a total of six people shot in the span of hours.

IMPD officers were called to the shooting at around 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Gateway Court, which is just north of 38th Street.

They arrived to find two people who had been shot. One person is in stable condition and the other is in critical condition.

IMPD has not identified the two people who were shot or released information about possible suspects.

In the last four hours, IMPD has reported at least one violent incident every hour.

At 10:30 p.m., IMPD reported a walk-in person shot at Eskenazi Hospital. The person who was shot was reported to be "awake and breathing."

At 10 p.m., a person was stabbed in the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the stabbing is believed to have happened during a domestic dispute and that the person who was stabbed is in "critical but stable" condition.

At 9 p.m., police were called to the 4700 block of East 34th Street, between North Sherman Drive and Emerson Avenue. Police arrived and found a person who was critically injured in a shooting. That person was taken to the hospital and died shortly after arriving.

At 8 p.m., IMPD said a person who was critically injured in a shooting showed up at Community Hospital East at 1500 N. Ritter Avenue.