IMPD: Teenager shot on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning.
IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 40th and Ruckle streets, a few blocks west of College Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. There they located a male teen who had been shot.
The teen, who was not identified by police, was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Police said they are still working to determine what lead up to the shooting and have not shared any suspect information.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.