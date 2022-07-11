IMPD: Teenager shot on Indy's north side

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 40th and Ruckle streets, a few blocks west of College Avenue, around 12:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a teenager was shot on Indianapolis' north side early Monday morning.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of East 40th and Ruckle streets, a few blocks west of College Avenue, around 12:30 a.m. There they located a male teen who had been shot.

The teen, who was not identified by police, was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Police said they are still working to determine what lead up to the shooting and have not shared any suspect information.