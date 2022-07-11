UPDATE: Victim in near northeast Indianapolis shooting dies

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Monday night.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had apparently been shot.
The victim was initially reported to be in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.
There is no information about a possible suspect or motive at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Police are investigating whether a disturbance involving juveniles is connected with the shooting. An IMPD spokesperson said the juveniles fled after a shot was fired.