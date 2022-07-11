UPDATE: Victim in near northeast Indianapolis shooting dies

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the near northeast side of Indianapolis Monday night.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had apparently been shot.

The victim was initially reported to be in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.