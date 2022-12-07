Police conducting death investigation near south Indianapolis pond

The pond is in the area where missing father Kyle Moorman's cell phone last pinged, according to family members.

INDIANAPOLIS — There is a large police and emergency presence near a south Indianapolis pond where family members say a missing man's phone last sent out a signal.

Police responded to the pond at Troy Avenue and Bluff Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. Around 9:30 p.m., IMPD tweeted that officers were conducting a death investigation at the location.

The family of 27-year-old Kyle Moorman were at the pond with police Monday night. Family members said Moorman's cellphone last pinged in the area the night of Thursday, July 7.

Monday night, police said there were no track seen heading toward the water and did not call for a dive team.

IMPD did confirm Monday night that a baby bottle was found near the water, which they collected for potential evidence.

Moorman told his family he and his three children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland, were going fishing at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, but they haven't been seen since.

Police said due to the investigation, Bluff Road will be closed in the area for several hours. They have asked residents to avoid the area.