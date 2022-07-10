Police search for Indianapolis father, 3 kids missing since Wednesday

Kyle told his family he and the kids were going fishing at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night. His family says they haven't been seen since.

INDIANAPOLIS — A search party scoured the White River in downtown Indianapolis on Sunday for a father and his three children who have been missing for several days.

IMPD missing persons detectives are asking for help locating 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his three children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland.

Family members told 13News that Kyle told his family he and the kids were going fishing at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

They drove away from the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive in a black 2009 Saab with green headlights.

They haven't been seen or heard from since.

Kyle's family said he didn't pack diapers or clothes. They said they were especially concerned because one of the children takes medication and, when they disappeared, Kyle didn't bring the medication with him.

IMPD also confirmed at least one of the children may be in need of medical care.

Kyle Moorman is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

His son, Kyle Moorman II, is 3 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Kyannah is 2 feet tall and weighs about 15 pounds. Investigators say she has blonde hair and blue eyes. Kyannah was last seen wearing a striped pink and blue romper.

Kyran is 2 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 25 pounds. Kyran has blonde hair and blue eyes. Kyran was last seen wearing a diaper and a striped shirt.

IMPD confirmed a missing persons report has been made and an investigation is ongoing. In the meantime, the family is taking search efforts into their own hands.

On Sunday afternoon, they all went to search one of Kyle's regular fishing spots along the White River.

They gathered near the Indianapolis Zoo and Oliver Avenue and spread out from there.

This was not the first time they've searched the area. Kyle's stepdad, Teddy Green, told 13News that the family has checked along the river for the last few days and searched nearby ponds and lakes.

Teddy said Kyle has never done this before and added that they have a close-knit family and "everybody sticks together."