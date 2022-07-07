IMPD asking for help finding missing 2-year-old girl

Jailee Latson is described as 2-feet, 10-inches tall and 35 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in locating 2-year-old Jailee Latson.

She was last seen on Thursday, July 7 in the 800 block of Rural Street sometime in the early hours of the day. She was wearing a diaper and no shirt.

IMPD said it is undetermined if she walked away or if there is foul play involved.

Police are asking anyone that might have doorbell or surveillance video and live in that area to contact them.

If someone sees her, they should call 911. People can also contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.