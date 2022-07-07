x
Indiana

Greene County sheriff searching for missing 12-year-old girl

Police say Jenny Chaney left her home in Lyons, Indiana around 4:30 p.m. on July 7 and may be walking to Clay County.
Jenny Chaney was last seen Thursday, July 7 at 4:30 p.m. at her home in Lyons, Indiana.

LYONS, Ind. — Police in Greene County are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl.

The Greene County Sheriff's Department says Jenny Chaney left her home in the town of Lyons around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. Police believe she is attempting to walk to Clay County, which is about 20 miles to the north of Lyons.

Lyons is about 50 miles southeast of Terre Haute.

Chaney was last seen wearing a black tie-dye tank top and black and orange leggings. She has straight, medium-length light brown hair.

Anyone with information about Chaney's location is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff's Department at 812-384-4411.

