'We're worried sick' | Family sends out plea for missing Indianapolis man and his children

Kyle Moorman and his three children have been missing since last Wednesday, when he took them fishing.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been five days since Kyle Moorman and his three children disappeared.

As the days pass, the family's emotional plea for help grows stronger.

On Monday, the family gathered on the east side of Indianapolis to conduct another search for the 27-year-old and his three young children, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland.

"We've searched every place we could think. There's not a fishing hole or a pay lake, creek that we have not been to and looked," said Natasha Hayes, Kyle Moorman's biological mother.

Hayes said late Wednesday night, Kyle took his kids fishing. It's something he does often.

"The two girls he was texting on his phone while he was going fishing said he was supposed to send them a picture, but his phone went dead and that he couldn't get out of the car because the kids were asleep," said Hayes.

Monday afternoon, family and friends searched more fishing spots on the east side of Indianapolis.

"Normally, he wouldn't take all of the kids and he was to supposed to have met with his brother and my oldest two granddaughters were going to babysit the youngest two. He never made it to his brother's house," said Hayes.

The family tells 13News the children's mother is not — and has not been — involved in their lives. They also don't believe she has anything to do with their disappearance.

The family said they won't stop searching, hoping, and waiting to hear something from Kyle.