Indiana State Fair unveils new attractions for 2022

You'll find all your favorite fair traditions and lots of new experiences at this year's fair.

INDIANAPOLIS — This year's Indiana State Fair gets underway July 29, and you'll be able to enjoy everything you've come to expect from the fair, plus lots of new experiences.

NOTE: The above video is a previous report on the Indiana State Fair's theme for 2022.

On Wednesday, fair officials shared an expansive list of new — and back by popular demand — attractions, including:

The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show will be held at the MHS Family Fun Park from Aug. 3 through Aug. 21. Daily free shows (with paid fair admission) will be at noon, 3 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.

The baby farm animals and their moms in Momma Town at the Expo Hall, every day of the fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Flying Fools High Dive show, daily at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Back from the 2021 Indiana State Fair, Strongman Mighty Mike's show will be free to watch (with paid fair admission) daily along Main Street at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

The Backyard Brats & Brews will expand in 2022, with more games, new seating areas and daily entertainment.

The USA Mullet Championships is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

The State Fair Hot Air Balloon Night Glow returns on opening day, Friday, July 29, at 9 p.m. The event is free with fair admission.

The Indiana State Fair is 18 days of entertainment for the entire family. You'll enjoy all the usual agriculture education programs and youth events, as well as a wide array of fun attractions, food and much more.

Fairgoers are encouraged to buy tickets early to save up to 40%. Tickets are available online at the state fair's website, and discounts end at 11:59 p.m. on July 28.