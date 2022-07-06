22 unique food items to try at this year's Indiana State Fair

Fair officials have revealed a list - and pictures - of 22 new items you'll want to try when you visit later this month.

INDIANAPOLIS — For many, the food is the best part of the Indiana State Fair.

On Wednesday, fair officials revealed a list - and pictures - of 22 new items you'll want to try when you visit later this month.

(NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the Indiana State Fair's theme for 2022.)

Since one person surely can't visit all of the more than 140 different food stands - or can they? - maybe you'll want to get a group together, so that everyone can sample from each other!

Here are some of the unique offerings making their debut this year:

Deep Fried Cheese Stick

It looks like a corn dog, but it's actually mozzarella cheese dipped in corn dog batter, then deep fried.

Iced Mocha Coffee Float

Chocolate flavored iced coffee with ice cream on top, finished with whipped cream and a cherry.

State Fair Charcuterie Board

Instead of meats and cheeses, this treat delivers state fair favorites: mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn and lots more.

Sun King's Caramel Corn

If you know anything about Indiana, you know corn is king. And Indiana's own Sun King Brewery presents Caramel Corn, a unique ale that uses 100 pounds of Just Pop In Caramel Popcorn in each batch!

We've included photos of all 22 new items in the gallery below.

The Indiana State Fair is 18 days of entertainment for the entire family. You'll enjoy all the usual agriculture education programs and youth events, as well as a wide array of fun attractions, food and much more.

The fair begins July 29 and continues through Aug. 21, closed Mondays and Tuesdays. You'll find everything you need to know here.