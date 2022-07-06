x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

22 unique food items to try at this year's Indiana State Fair

Fair officials have revealed a list - and pictures - of 22 new items you'll want to try when you visit later this month.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — For many, the food is the best part of the Indiana State Fair.

On Wednesday, fair officials revealed a list - and pictures - of 22 new items you'll want to try when you visit later this month.

(NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the Indiana State Fair's theme for 2022.)

Since one person surely can't visit all of the more than 140 different food stands - or can they? - maybe you'll want to get a group together, so that everyone can sample from each other!

Here are some of the unique offerings making their debut this year:

Deep Fried Cheese Stick 

It looks like a corn dog, but it's actually mozzarella cheese dipped in corn dog batter, then deep fried.

Credit: R&W Concessions/Indiana State Fair
Deep Fried Cheese on a Stick

Iced Mocha Coffee Float

Chocolate flavored iced coffee with ice cream on top, finished with whipped cream and a cherry. 

Credit: Hooks Drug Store Museum/Indiana State Fair
Iced Mocha Coffee Float

State Fair Charcuterie Board 

Instead of meats and cheeses, this treat delivers state fair favorites: mini corn dogs, salt water taffy, cotton candy, caramel corn and lots more.

Credit: Urick Concessions/Indiana State Fair
State Fair Charcuterie Board

Sun King's Caramel Corn

If you know anything about Indiana, you know corn is king. And Indiana's own Sun King Brewery presents Caramel Corn, a unique ale that uses 100 pounds of Just Pop In Caramel Popcorn in each batch!

Credit: Sun King Caramel Corn/Indiana State Fair
Sun King Caramel Corn

We've included photos of all 22 new items in the gallery below.

2022 Indiana State Fair food

1 / 22
Gobble Gobble Food Truck/Indiana State Fair
Bison Lettuce Wrap

The Indiana State Fair is 18 days of entertainment for the entire family. You'll enjoy all the usual agriculture education programs and youth events, as well as a wide array of fun attractions, food and much more. 

The fair begins July 29 and continues through Aug. 21, closed Mondays and Tuesdays. You'll find everything you need to know here.

What other people are reading: 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement