Bug pizza? You'll find it at the Marion County Fair

Varieties include mealworm, cricket and scorpion pizza. You can even get it on a stick.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Fair is underway and open through Monday.

Everything you need to know about tickets and parking is available here.

Your next question may involve food. It's well known that a trip to the fair means fried food - and anything you can eat on a stick.

While most of us throw away food found with a bug on it, you'll find them as pizza toppings at this year's fair.

You read that right. Bugs as toppings on pizza.

"It's just something different," said Jimmy, the pizza vendor. "Gotta have something different at the fair. I mean, you've got people that come up, 'You buy it, I'll eat it,' or dares or just people that want to try it. They're crunchy, they're flavored, salt and vinegar, Mexican spice, worms. Then the scorpions are pepper flavored."

If you're not able to bring yourself to try bug pizza, they have traditional toppings, too. You can even get your pizza on a stick.

The Marion County Fair was was first held in 1930 as a Wanamaker street fair. After several moves over the years, the fair eventually settled on 123 acres of land at Troy Avenue and Fisher Road.

Fair guests 3 years of age and older must have a ticket.

Gates close daily at 9:30 p.m.