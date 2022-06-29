Celebrity cars, classic cars, hands-on exhibits coming to 2022 Indiana State Fair

Celebrity car appearances include the Batmobile, Scooby Doo Mystery Machine, Ghostbuster Ectomobile and more.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair unveiled the plan to incorporate its 2022 theme: Celebrating Indiana's Automotive Excellence, presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group.

Fairgoers will be able to see celebrity cars from movies and books, world-class classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles, hands-on exhibits and more.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the theme of the 2022 Indiana State Fair.)

Here's the full list of auto-themed experiences planned for the 2022 Indiana State Fair:

Indiana Automobile Exhibit, in partnership with the Indiana Automotive Collective A curated collection of classic, early-20th century cars with roots in the Hoosier state.



SPEED: Science in Motion Exhibit The hands-on exhibits will test attendees' potential as a Formula One driver.

Ford Model T Rapid Assembly, located in front of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Assemblers build a drivable 1926 Ford Model T in just under 10 minutes right before fairgoers' eyes.



Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum Presents Traditions, located inside of the Farm Bureau building The many iconic traditions of the Month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indianapolis 500 will be on display.

Daily car exhibit, located along Main Street.

The Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 - Aug. 21 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 1202 E. 38th St. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Click here to see the full list of performers on the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, including Pat Benatar, Jesse McCartney, Travis Tritt, KC & The Sunshine Band and more.