Indiana State Fair paying homage to state's automotive legacy with 2022 theme

Fairgoers can expect to see iconic, celebrity cars from movies and books, in addition to classic car collections showcasing Indiana-made vehicles.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is paying homage to the state's automotive legacy with its 2022 theme: Celebrating Indiana's Automotive Excellence.

The 165th Indiana State Fair will be presented by Tom Wood Automotive Group and runs from Friday, July 29 through Sunday, Aug. 21.

"For 2022, we are planning something very special, a monumental year to bring Hoosiers back together at this beloved summer tradition," said Cindy Hoye, Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director. "We are so thankful to the Tom Wood Automotive Group for embracing this theme and partnership – we are putting the pedal to the metal and building momentum to get ready for FUN at the speed of summer!"