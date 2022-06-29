Community Health Network to offer blood test for early detection of 50 cancers

The tests will be offered to patients considered "at an elevated risk" through their primary care providers.

INDIANAPOLIS — There's a new early detection test in central Indiana to catch cancer early enough so it may be cured.

The tests will be offered to Hoosiers considered "at an elevated risk" through their primary care providers.

The tests are expected to detect more than 50 types of cancer, 45 of which currently lack recommended screening tests.

“As a health network committed to exceptional care for patients, and through the generous support of the Community Health Network’s Foundation, we are excited to be the first health care system in central Indiana to provide the Galleri test to patients as part of our network’s full continuum of services,” said Patrick McGill, M.D., executive vice president at Community Health Network.

The tests should be available at select Community Health Network sites around the state.

“Health care systems are increasingly looking for ways to better meet patient needs, and the Galleri test, which can be administered with a simple blood draw as a complement to other cancer screenings, has the potential to screen for more cancers at earlier stages when there is a better chance for successful treatment,” said Bob Ragusa, GRAIL's chief executive officer.