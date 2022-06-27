Police department, community rally around Trafalgar officer critically injured in crash

Police and neighbors in Trafalgar are rallying around Officer Dustin Moody, who the police chief calls an outstanding public servant.

TRAFALGAR, Ind. — Three Indiana police officers were involved in crashes this weekend.

The most serious wreck involved an officer from Trafalgar, who crashed after a chase. Now, the department and community are pulling for him, as he recovers from critical injuries.

Police and neighbors in Trafalgar are rallying around Officer Dustin Moody, who the police chief called an outstanding public servant.

"He has a passion for law enforcement like no other," Trafalgar Police Chief Charles Roberts said. "He always tries to do the right thing and help the community in any way he can."

Moody is a husband, a father of two young boys and one of the town's four full-time officers. He joined the force in 2019 and went full-time in 2020.

He's always wanted to be in public safety, Roberts said, which is why, even before becoming a police officer, he worked as an EMT/paramedic.

Fellow officers and family members are praying for Moody's recovery after a crash after a chase over the weekend.

"It is a tough time for them," Roberts said. "Their faith is very strong and they're just praying that everything goes well. He's a great guy and a really good officer."

After two surgeries, the 30-year-old is recovering from internal injuries, investigators say, along with injuries to his back, hip and leg.

The crash happened at County Road 300 South and County Road 600 West, a rural T-intersection, when his cruiser and a pickup truck driven by 23-year-old Jacob Roberts of Nineveh both hit an embankment.

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, which is investigating the crash, said Moody spotted Roberts' dark-colored pickup truck turning off State Road 135 around 3:30 a.m. Saturday, squealing tires and speeding.

When the officer tried to catch up, investigators say Roberts blew through a stop sign and wouldn't stop, even when Moody turned on his lights and sirens.

At the intersection of CR 300 South and CR 600 West, where there are no lights at night, both vehicles hit the embankment.

Roberts died at the scene.

After the impact, Moody was able to radio for help himself, but then had to be cut out of the vehicle and flown to the hospital.

Police radio traffic at the time shared the danger, but also the dedication of dispatchers and first responders working to rescue him.

"I'm entrapped. I'm trapped. It's not good," Moody is heard saying to dispatchers. "Tell my family I love 'em."

"803, we've got them coming. Just stay with us," a dispatcher replied. "803, keep talking to us."

"Dustin, you keep talking," a fellow officer said.

Now, as investigators await speed data from both vehicles, along with toxicology tests on Jacob Roberts, community members are raising money for Moody's family.

A portion of sales at Small Town Pizza & Sub Co. on Tuesday and Wednesday will go toward Officer Moody. Trafalgar Discount Fireworks has an event planned Thursday with free hot dogs and chips, where 20% of sales go to the officer.

Plus, the police department has set up a donation account at Mutual Savings Bank locations in Trafalgar and Franklin.

Police say Moody's condition is improving, but he has a long recovery ahead and needs all the support he can get.