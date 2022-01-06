2nd job fair scheduled to recruit Indiana State Fair workers

Some positions are ideal for college students, retirees and people with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is looking to hire more seasonal employees for the July 29-Aug. 21 event, and has scheduled a second job fair on Wednesday, July 6 at the fairgrounds.

The fair held its first job fair on June 2.

(Note: The video accompanying this story featured a preview of the first State Fair job fair in early June, 2022.)

The second job fair will take place at the State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building, located 1202 E. 38th St. in Indianapolis. Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume. Knowledge about the fair is not a prerequisite.

The job fair runs from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday.

If an applicant cannot attend in person, they may visit the State Fairgrounds Employment Office, located on the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The following positions are still available:

Parking

Gates

Security

Operations

Tractor shuttles

Information booths

Education exhibits

Some positions are ideal for college students, retirees and people with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money. The fair is offering referral and attendance incentive programs for seasonal workers for the first time.