2nd job fair scheduled to recruit Indiana State Fair workers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is looking to hire more seasonal employees for the July 29-Aug. 21 event, and has scheduled a second job fair on Wednesday, July 6 at the fairgrounds.
The fair held its first job fair on June 2.
(Note: The video accompanying this story featured a preview of the first State Fair job fair in early June, 2022.)
The second job fair will take place at the State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Agriculture/Horticulture Building, located 1202 E. 38th St. in Indianapolis. Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume. Knowledge about the fair is not a prerequisite.
The job fair runs from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday.
If an applicant cannot attend in person, they may visit the State Fairgrounds Employment Office, located on the northeast corner of the Fairgrounds from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The following positions are still available:
- Parking
- Gates
- Security
- Operations
- Tractor shuttles
- Information booths
- Education exhibits
Some positions are ideal for college students, retirees and people with full-time jobs who want to earn extra money. The fair is offering referral and attendance incentive programs for seasonal workers for the first time.
"Our seasonal employees help make the Indiana State Fair the best in the country," said Mark Anderson, director of human resources for the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, in a news release. "We are excited to introduce new referral and attendance incentive programs to our staff this year. Many of our year-round employees began as seasonal workers, and we hope that trend continues."