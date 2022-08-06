Indiana State Fair announces 3rd wave of Free Stage concerts for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — The concert lineup for the Indiana State Fair is growing, with the fair unveiling the third wave of concerts as part of its 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.
The acts announced Wednesday include pop singer Jesse McCartney, country music singer-songwriter Travis Tritt, and tribute bands performing the music of Jimmy Buffett, Foo Fights and John Mellencamp.
These acts join 10 others – including Kansas, Chaka Khan and Trace Adkins –that were announced over the last few weeks.
Here's the full list of concerts announced so far:
- Kansas - Friday, July 29 (opening day)
- Jesse McCartney - Saturday, July 30
- We The Kingdom - Sunday, July 31
- Chaka Khan - Wednesday, Aug. 3
- Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) - Thursday, Aug. 4
- Travis Tritt - Friday, Aug. 5
- The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Saturday, Aug. 6
- Trace Adkins - Wednesday, Aug. 10
- Too Fighters (Tribute to Foo Fighters) - Thursday, Aug. 11
- KC & The Sunshine Band - Friday, Aug. 12
- El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana - Sunday, Aug. 13
- Zach Williams - Sunday, Aug. 14
- Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, Aug. 17
- Small Town (Tribute to John Mellencamp) - Thursday, Aug. 18
- Carly Pearce - Friday, Aug. 19
- Vixen & Autograph - Saturday, Aug. 20
- Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond - Sunday, Aug. 21
All the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served.
A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available at a later time, the fair said.
The Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 - Aug. 21 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 1202 E. 38th St. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.