Indiana State Fair announces 3rd wave of Free Stage concerts for 2022

The acts announced Wednesday include pop singer Jesse McCartney and country music singer-songwriter Travis Tritt.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — The concert lineup for the Indiana State Fair is growing, with the fair unveiling the third wave of concerts as part of its 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the second wave of concerts announced.

The acts announced Wednesday include pop singer Jesse McCartney, country music singer-songwriter Travis Tritt, and tribute bands performing the music of Jimmy Buffett, Foo Fights and John Mellencamp.

These acts join 10 others – including Kansas, Chaka Khan and Trace Adkins –that were announced over the last few weeks.

Here's the full list of concerts announced so far:

(Note: The acts in bold were announced Wednesday)

Kansas - Friday, July 29 (opening day)

Jesse McCartney - Saturday, July 30

We The Kingdom - Sunday, July 31

Chaka Khan - Wednesday, Aug. 3

Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buff ett) - Thursday, Aug. 4

Travis Tritt - Friday, Aug. 5

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Saturday, Aug. 6

Trace Adkins - Wednesday, Aug. 10

Too Fighters (Tribute to Foo Fighters) - Thursday, Aug. 11

KC & The Sunshine Band - Friday, Aug. 12

El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana - Sunday, Aug. 13

Zach Williams - Sunday, Aug. 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, Aug. 17

Small Town (Tribute to John Mellencamp) - Thursday, Aug. 18

Carly Pearce - Friday, Aug. 19

Vixen & Autograph - Saturday, Aug. 20

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond - Sunday, Aug. 21

All the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served.

A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available at a later time, the fair said.