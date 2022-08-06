x
Indiana State Fair announces 3rd wave of Free Stage concerts for 2022

The acts announced Wednesday include pop singer Jesse McCartney and country music singer-songwriter Travis Tritt.

INDIANAPOLIS — The concert lineup for the Indiana State Fair is growing, with the fair unveiling the third wave of concerts as part of its 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule. 

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the second wave of concerts announced.

The acts announced Wednesday include pop singer Jesse McCartney, country music singer-songwriter Travis Tritt, and tribute bands performing the music of Jimmy Buffett, Foo Fights and John Mellencamp.

These acts join 10 others – including Kansas, Chaka Khan and Trace Adkins –that were announced over the last few weeks.

RELATED: Indiana State Fair announces 2nd wave of Free Stage concerts for 2022

Here's the full list of concerts announced so far: 

(Note: The acts in bold were announced Wednesday)

  • Kansas - Friday, July 29 (opening day) 
  • Jesse McCartney - Saturday, July 30
  • We The Kingdom - Sunday, July 31 
  • Chaka Khan - Wednesday, Aug. 3
  • Gone 2 Paradise (Tribute to Jimmy Buffett) - Thursday, Aug. 4
  • Travis Tritt - Friday, Aug. 5
  • The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band - Saturday, Aug. 6
  • Trace Adkins - Wednesday, Aug. 10
  • Too Fighters (Tribute to Foo Fighters) - Thursday, Aug. 11
  • KC & The Sunshine Band - Friday, Aug. 12 
  • El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana - Sunday, Aug. 13 
  • Zach Williams - Sunday, Aug. 14 
  • Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, Aug. 17
  • Small Town (Tribute to John Mellencamp) - Thursday, Aug. 18
  • Carly Pearce - Friday, Aug. 19 
  • Vixen & Autograph - Saturday, Aug. 20
  • Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond - Sunday, Aug. 21  

All the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served.

A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available at a later time, the fair said.

The Indiana State Fair runs from July 29 - Aug. 21 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 1202 E. 38th St. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

