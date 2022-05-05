New music and arts festival coming to Indiana State Fairgrounds over Labor Day weekend

The All IN Music & Arts Festival will take place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Sept. 3-4.

INDIANAPOLIS — A new music and culture festival is coming to central Indiana over Labor Day weekend.

Indy Festival Partners announced Thursday the All IN Music & Arts Festival will take place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds Sept. 3-4.

The festival is a collaboration between music industry veterans Steve Sybesma, Paul Peck, Dave Lucas, and Kevin Browning, who are bringing the inaugural event to Indianapolis as part of a new long-term agreement with the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

“Placing a multi-day live music festival over the Labor Day weekend will unquestionably drive tourism to Indy,” Chris Gahl, senior vice president of Visit Indy, said in a statement. “Our tourism research shows pent-up demand to travel this summer specifically for live music, so our city will benefit from the caliber, timing, and location of the All IN Festival.”

All IN will announce an artist lineup that will perform across multiple stages at the Indiana State Fairgrounds in the coming days.

More information on the event can be found at ALLINFestival.com.