Indiana State Fair announces 2nd wave of Free Stage concerts for 2022

The acts announced include Trace Adkins, We The Kingdom, KC & The Sunshine Band and Fred Hammond.

INDIANAPOLIS — The concert lineup for the Indiana State Fair is growing, with the fair unveiling the second wave of concerts as part of its 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule.

The acts announced Wednesday include country singer Trace Adkins, Christian band We The Kingdom and the 15-man KC & The Sunshine Band.

These acts join five others, including KANSAS and Chaka Khan, that were announced last week.

Here's the full list of concerts announced so far:

(Note: The acts in bold were announced Wednesday)

Kansas - Friday, July 29 (opening day)

We The Kingdom - July 31

- July 31 Chaka Khan - Wednesday, Aug. 3

Trace Adkins - Wednesday, Aug. 10

- Wednesday, Aug. 10 KC & The Sunshine Band - Friday, Aug. 12

- Friday, Aug. 12 El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana - Sunday, Aug. 13

- Sunday, Aug. 13 Zach Williams - Sunday, Aug. 14

Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills - Wednesday, Aug. 17

Carly Pearce - Friday, August 19

Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond - Sunday, Aug. 21

All the concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. and are free with paid fair admission. Seating is first-come, first-served.

A limited number of premium section access tickets will be made available at a later time, the fair said.