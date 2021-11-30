Water main break and electrical issues forcing Methodist Hospital ER to divert patients

IU Health officials said the remainder of the hospital is open and unaffected.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Methodist Hospital Emergency Department is currently diverting ambulances to other hospitals due to a nearby water main break and electrical disruption.

IU Health said the disruption to water and electricity is also affecting the IU Health Neuroscience Center.

Patient appointments at the Neuroscience Center for today have been rescheduled.

Water will be tested for quality as a precaution.

