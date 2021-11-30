x
Officer-involved shooting under investigation Tuesday in Rushville

The shooting happened early Tuesday morning at a gas station on North Main Street.
Credit: WTHR/Frank Young
An officer-involved shooting was under investigation at a Speedway station in Rushville, Indiana on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

RUSHVILLE, Ind. — Police in Rush County are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported just after midnight at a Speedway station in the 1800 block of North Main Street, Rushville.

Few details were immediately available, but an officer told 13News that a shooting had occurred and that a police officer was involved.

Indiana State Police were called to assist local police in the investigation.

Police said additional information would be provided on Tuesday.   

