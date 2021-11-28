ISP: Deputy fatally shot driver after chase, pinning deputy up against police car

ISP says a deputy shot a driver after the driver allegedly used their car to pin the deputy up against his police vehicle.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after they say a Marshall County deputy shot and killed a driver who led officers in a police chase then used their car to pin the deputy up against his vehicle.

A police officer in Culver, Indiana, tried to pull over a suspected intoxicated driver on State Road 17 just before 2 p.m. on Sunday. But the person, driving a white Chevrolet passenger car, didn't stop and instead led police in a chase through Marshall County.

Eventually, the suspect stopped in a business parking lot in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive in Culver.

A Marshall County deputy stopped his police vehicle in front of the Chevrolet and got out of it. This is when the suspect allegedly drove forward pinning the deputy between the Chevrolet and the police vehicle, according to ISP.

The deputy pulled out his gun and shot at the driver several times. After being shot, the suspect drove several hundred feet and crashed into an unoccupied car in a nearby parking lot.

Medics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.

ISP said the deputy was taken to a local hospital where he was checked out and released.