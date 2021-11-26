2-year-old missing from Bartholomew County

Emma Sweet was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24 with her dad.

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Search crews are in Bartholomew County looking for a 2-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Bartholomew County deputies responded to the 1700 block of Blessing Road around 6 a.m. Friday for a truck that was in the White River. Duck hunters found the truck, which had one person in it. That person was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital for hypothermia.

Deputies discovered the man — along with his 2-year-old daughter, Emma — were reported missing Thursday. It's unclear if Emma was in the truck with her dad when duck hunters found it Friday.

Emma Sweet has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing all black with a cream colored jacket with butterflies on it.