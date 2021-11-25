Silver Alert declared for missing Westfield woman

Hailey Fishburn, 20, was last seen on Nov. 24 at 3:30 p.m. and is believed to be in danger.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman missing from Westfield, Indiana.

The Westfield Police Department is investigating the disappearance of 20-year-old Hailey Fishburn, who was last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 3:30 p.m.

Fishburn is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 190 pounds, with blond hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a long blue denim dress and black shirt.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Fishburn should contact the Westfield Police Department at 317-773-1300 or 911.