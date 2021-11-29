x
IPS joins lawsuit against JUUL electronic cigarettes

Schools across the country claim the company markets its vaping products to young people.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools has joined a federal lawsuit against JUUL products.

Schools all over the country have claimed the electronic cigarette company markets its vaping products to young people.

IPS provided this statement.

“An opportunity presented itself to pursue this action. The impact of e-cigarettes on student health and wellness is devastating and we, as the state’s largest school corporation, must pursue every opportunity to enhance the lives of our students and increase the likelihood of success within our schools and continued success post-IPS.”

The lawsuit is currently in federal court in California, where JUUL Labs is based.

