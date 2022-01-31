Memorials grow for 2 Carroll County deputies killed in crash

Staying true to the thin blue line, officers from other agencies are stepping in to patrol and help in the jail as the sheriff's office mourns the deputies' deaths.

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One after the other, community members stopped by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office Monday, to drop off flowers, note cards and other mementos in memory of Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt.

"It's just awful. I feel so badly for their families and everyone," one woman said, as she left a bouquet on the makeshift memorial — a police cruiser with Rainey's picture on the window.

"It is heartbreaking," said Lee Stephens, senior pastor at the Sanctuary Church in Delphi. "This community is grieving in a tremendous way right now."

There is grief but also gratitude, with signs of support for those who serve and protect.

"This sheriff's department — our law enforcement — they need your prayers," Stephens said. "They need for you to give them words of encouragement whenever you see them."

Rainey was answering a call for help early Saturday morning with Northcutt riding along, when their patrol car crashed on State Road 26 several miles east of Rossville. Both Rainey and Northcutt were pronounced dead at the scene.

"We are heartbroken but will persevere,” said Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby. "Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Officer Dane Northcutt embodied the true meaning of a public servant. The dedication to service to their fellow man was above and beyond. They displayed the heart and soul of the Office of the Carroll County Sheriff and we honor them."

Stephens said he worked with Rainey's wife. He said Rainey had been in the department less than two years and leaves behind two young children.

"He was always very kind to everyone he interacted with," Stephens said. "He was somebody who would always wave 'hi' and ask how you were doing."

Stephens said he believes Rainey and Northcutt are the third and fourth members of this small community's sheriff's office to lose their lives in the last year.

It is the same community still hurting from the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German — two young friends found murdered in 2017. Their deaths remain unsolved.

"The community is hurting so badly over all these losses," Stephens said.

Staying true to the thin blue line, officers from other agencies are stepping in to patrol and help in the jail.

"It's incredibly important. I mean, we went through this all too recently," said Indiana State Police Sergeant Jeremy Piers.

Less than three years ago and just down the road from Delphi, State Police Trooper Bo Stephan died in a crash while he was on the way to help a fellow officer.

"So, we understand how it feels ... we just want to step up and make sure they have the time they need to properly handle this and they don't have to worry about anything else," Piers said.

It's much needed support as this community prepares to say yet another painful goodbye.

"They support us during our times of difficulty and during our times of need," Stephens said. "Now it's our opportunity to stand behind our law enforcement and show them that we're supporting them during their time of need."

And in the days following the deputies' deaths, Leazenby said the community and police agencies have not wavered in their support of the sheriff's office.

"Words will never fully convey the wonderful love, incredible appreciation, and tremendous support which we have received from members of our community; emergency responders, both locally and throughout the United States; and untold individuals, families, and businesses who have come alongside us in our darkest hour," Leazenby said.