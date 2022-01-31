'Heartbroken': Sheriff releases statement following deaths of 2 deputies

Rainey and Northcutt were on their way to help with a police chase when Rainey's car left the road and struck a utility pole on State Road 26 in Sedalia.

CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby released a statement Monday following the tragic deaths of Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt, who died in a crash on Saturday.

Leazenby described Rainey and Northcutt as having "embodied the true meaning of a public servant."

Rainey and Northcutt were on their way to help with a police chase when Rainey's car left the road and struck a utility pole on State Road 26 in Sedalia.

Indiana State Police said they were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash just after 1:30 a.m. Rainey was on duty at the time of the crash and Northcutt was on a ride-along, but not on duty.

"[Their] dedication to service to their fellow man was above and beyond. They displayed the heart and soul of the Office of the Carroll County Sheriff and we honor them," Leazenby said.

In the wake of their deaths, the deputies' families and the sheriff's office have received an outpouring of support from area law enforcement, who took to social media to offer their condolences and to honor Rainey and Northcutt.

Leazenby explained he and everyone in his office are "heartbroken but will preserve." In his statement, he thanked the community and first responders across the state and country who "have come alongside us in our darkest hour."

Read his full statement below:

“We are heartbroken but will persevere. Early Saturday morning January 29th, 2022, we lost two of our finest Brothers. Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Officer Dane Northcutt embodied the true meaning of a public servant. [Their] dedication to service to their fellow man was above and beyond. They displayed the heart and soul of the Office of the Carroll County Sheriff and we honor them.

I am proud of every professional woman and man who is a member of our team. The cohesive nature of our team has been strongly displayed in these past few, precious hours. Words will never fully convey the wonderful love, incredible appreciation, and tremendous support which we have received from members of our community; emergency responders, both locally and throughout the United States; and untold individuals, families, and businesses who have come alongside us in our darkest hour.

We stay the course and will see each other through this time. As Sheriff of Carroll County, I personally am thankful for thoughts and prayers extended to our need. Being a man of faith, the words of Jesus resonate in my mind from Matthew 5:4, ‘Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.’ We thank everyone who has extended some form of communication to us. We will endure. With deep respect and gratitude.”