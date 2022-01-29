Carroll County deputy and jail deputy killed in crash on State Road 26

The deputy was responding to a pursuit and struck a pole in Sedalia.

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Carroll County deputy and jail deputy were killed early Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 26 east of Rossville.

State Police identified the victims as Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt.

Investigators said the crash was discovered just after 1:30 a.m. by State Police and Carroll County Sheriff's deputies on State Road 26 near Washington Street in Sedalia.

Deputy Rainey was coming to assist a Rossville Deputy Town Marshal who was involved in a pursuit on S.R. 26 when Rainey's Department Dodge Charger left the eastbound side of the highway and struck a pole. Rainey and Northcutt were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Rossville Marshal had attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to stop, and the marshal requested assistance. Rainey and other law enforcement responded to the pursuit, and those other responding officers were the first to come up on the deadly crash scene.

State Police said Rainey was on duty at the time of the crash and Northcutt was on a ride-along but not on duty.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department turned over the crash investigation to State Police.

Investigators had State Road 26 closed until just after 9 a.m. Saturday.