Sabonis has triple-double, leads Pacers past Thunder in OT

OKLAHOMA CITY — Domantas Sabonis had 24 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assist and the Indiana Pacers outlasted the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-110 in overtime Friday night.

Sabonis had his fifth triple-double of the season and 18th overall.

Justin Holiday added 22 points to help the Pacers snap a three-game losing streak.

Indiana had just given up 158 points in a loss to Charlotte in its previous game, a franchise record for points allowed and the most any team has given up this season.

Lu Dort scored 27 points, and Josh Giddey added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Thunder.