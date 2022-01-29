Community remembers the 2 Carroll County deputies killed in crash

The sheriff's office is located in Delphi, a town that's had its share of tragedies. A local pastor says this crash is just deepening a wound that never healed.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A memorial outside of the Carroll County Sheriff Department grew as more neighbors reacted to the tragic loss of two deputies.

"If anybody needs a message of hope today it's our community right now," said Brent Oliver, the senior pastor at Delphi First Assembly of God.

Neighbors in Carroll County were heartbroken after the tragic loss of Deputy Noah Rainey and Jail Deputy Dane Northcutt.

They were killed after crashing into a pole in Sedalia on State Road 26 while driving to help a Rossville Deputy Town Marshal who was involved in a chase. Debris still littered the area.

"I'm devastated for the families. I'm devastated for the law enforcement that's here in the area.

Senior Pastor Lee Stephens with The Sanctuary Delphi Pentecostal Church remembered Rainey being a kind man who touched many lives.

"He always seemed to be a man of great love towards his family. You could tell that was his pride and joy. He was someone that was always friendly and kind towards people. Our community's loss today will be something that will be felt for years. He was truly a great man," said Stephens.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Department is located in Delphi. The town has seen its own share of tragedy with the murders of Libby German, and her friend, Abby Williams in 2017. Oliver said this accident is just deepening a wound that's never been healed.

"I think in connection with the things that have happened over the last few years it's just another hit. In that sense, it's just a lot of hurt and frustration," said Oliver.

Both pastors Oliver and Stephens said Carroll County is a tight-knit community that has learned to look inward and upward when tragedy strikes and Saturday was no different.

"You might not know them personally, but they are part of us. They're family," said Oliver.

"We need healing in this county. We need healing in our land. It is time for the church to truly pray for our community," said Lee.