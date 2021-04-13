MCSO names deputy in officer-involved shooting in Broad Ripple

Lieutenant Jason Lee is a reserve deputy with the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

INDIANAPOLIS — The name of a deputy involved in a shooting in Broad Ripple on Saturday has been released by the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

The MCSO named Lieutenant Jason Lee as the deputy who allegedly shot a suspect while attempting to serve a search warrant in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard near Broad Ripple Avenue and North College Avenue on Saturday.

Lee joined the MCSO in April of 2017. He is a member of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Division.

"As a Reserve Deputy, he is an unpaid, trained volunteer, donating hundreds of hours of time to the MCSO each year," the MCSO said in a statement.

According to IMPD, the shooting happened when a warrant was being served to 30-year-old William Manery, who had several outstanding warrants in Tennessee and South Carolina for vehicle theft and assault involving a vehicle. Police believed he was possibly armed and considered dangerous.

Police say deputies approached a vehicle and saw Manery asleep in the driver’s seat. When deputies told Manery to exit the vehicle, he turned the vehicle on and accelerated the car in reverse striking a marked police vehicle, according to the police report.

Manery continued in reverse for about 50 feet and struck a curb in the parking lot. He then accelerated forward and struck another unmarked, unoccupied, parked MCSO vehicle.

As deputies ran toward the vehicle being driven by Manery, one of the deputies fired their weapon striking Manery multiple times, according to police.

Manery was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was reported in serious but stable condition. As of Sunday night, Manery is in good condition and is expected to survive his injuries.

None of the deputies involved were injured.

Following the shooting, Lieutenant Jason Lee was placed on administrative leave and the IMPD Critical Incident Response Team took lead on a criminal investigation into the incident.