Three shot on northwest side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left three people wounded on the northwest side of Indianapolis.
Officers were dispatched to two scenes shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday - one in the 5200 block of Woodbrook Drive and the other in the 5100 block of Lafayette Road - on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found three people who had apparently been shot.
The two scenes are about a mile apart along West 52nd Street.
Police do not have information about the victims' conditions or suspect information at this time.
This story is still developing. It will be updated as more details are confirmed.