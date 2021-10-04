Marion County deputy placed on leave after officer-involved shooting in Broad Ripple

IMPD is investigating after a Marion County deputy was involved in a shooting in Broad Ripple on Saturday.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Broad Ripple on Saturday.

A Marion County sheriff's deputy was placed on administrative leave after authorities said the deputy shot a victim in Broad Ripple at around 5:30 p.m.

According to IMPD, the deputy shot a person in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard near Broad Ripple Avenue and North College Avenue.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

IMPD did not detail the incident but did say the victim was in serious but stable condition.