Marion County deputy placed on leave after officer-involved shooting in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is leading the investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Broad Ripple on Saturday.
A Marion County sheriff's deputy was placed on administrative leave after authorities said the deputy shot a victim in Broad Ripple at around 5:30 p.m.
According to IMPD, the deputy shot a person in the 6300 block of Westfield Boulevard near Broad Ripple Avenue and North College Avenue.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
IMPD did not detail the incident but did say the victim was in serious but stable condition.
Following the shooting, the deputy was placed on administrative leave.