Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting

The sheriff's office does not believe this was random and that the victim and shooter likely knew each other.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon. Officers were called to 2333 State Rd 25 West about a man that had been shot.

Responding officers found the man had been shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to an Indianapolis hospital for surgery and because of that police were not able to talk to him about what happened.

The sheriff's office does not believe this was random and that the victim and shooter likely knew each other.