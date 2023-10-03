Man dies from injuries in west side shooting

The shooting happened within an hour of two others in Indianapolis.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died Sunday, three days after he was critically injured in a shooting on the west side of Indianapolis.

( EDITOR'S NOTE: The video in the player above is from a March 10 report on the Chatsbee Court shooting and two others that happened within an hour of each other.)

IMPD said the man was shot just before 7 p.m. Thursday on Chatsbee Court, near West 38th Street and North High School Road.

The man, who hasn't been identified by police, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died in the hospital on Sunday.

Homicide detectives have taken over the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jose Torres at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Jose.Torres@indy.gov.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

The shooting happened within an hour of two others in Indianapolis.

The first shooting happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Sherman Drive, just north of East 30th Street.

The adult male victim, later identified by the Marion County Coroner's Officer as 36-year-old John Roger Moore, Jr., was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Police did not have information about a possible motive or suspect.

The other shooting happened just 30 minutes after the shooting on Chatsbee Court.