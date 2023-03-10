Pregnant Avon woman delivers baby after being shot in suspected road rage shooting

Police said the suspect, a man with a large tattoo on his left arm, was driving a small, white cargo van with no markings and dark-tinted back windows.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who shot a pregnant woman after an alleged road rage incident.

On March 1 around 2:15 a.m., Avon police officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2500 block of Solidago Drive, near South County Road 800 East and Bradford Road.

Police determined the shooting took place near Smith Road and East County Road 100 South, which is in the Plainfield's police jurisdiction.

Investigators learned the incident started with a disagreement between people in two cars. Police have not said what caused the argument.

During the incident, a 20-year-old woman from Avon, who is pregnant, was shot while she was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Police said the driver of the car that was shot drove to a home on Solidago Drive.

Medics took the victim to a hospital in Indianapolis, where the woman and newborn child were both listed in stable condition. As a result of the shooting, police confirmed the child had to be delivered. According to police, the woman is out of the hospital, but the baby is still at the hospital.

Police described the suspected vehicle as a small, white cargo van with no markings and dark-tinted back windows.

According to police, the suspect is a man with a large tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to call Det. Taylor Trittle at 317-754-5228 or email the detective at ttritle@plainfieldpd.org.