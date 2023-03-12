Police investigate far east side double shooting

The shooting happened in the 600 block of Belhaven Drive, near 10th Street and North German Church Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot Sunday on the far east side of Indianapolis, police said.

The shooting happened at around 7 p.m. in the 600 block of Belhaven Drive, near 10th Street and North German Church Road.

Police arrived in the area to find two people who had been shot. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

At around 7:30 p.m., IMPD said the second person who was shot was still on the scene and was in stable condition.

Police have not identified the people who were shot or said what led to the shooting.