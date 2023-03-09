IMPD investigating 2 fatal shootings on opposite sides of Indianapolis

Two people have died in shootings Thursday evening in Indianapolis, one on the east side, the other near 38th Street and High School Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating two deadly shootings that happened within about 10 minutes Thursday evening on opposite sides of Indianapolis.

The first shooting happened shortly after 6:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of North Sherman Drive. Officers responded on a report of a person who had reportedly been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released and police did not have information about a possible motive or suspect.

Then, just before 7 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Chatsbee Court, near West 38th Street and North High School Road on the west side of Indianapolis. Officers found a person at the scene who had apparently been shot and died from their injuries.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of East 21st Street, near Post Road. Police did not have a condition on the victim, but said they were awake and breathing.

The investigation into each shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about either incident to call IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.