Troopers arrest man accused in I-465 road rage shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Troopers arrested a 20-year-old Indianapolis man for a road rage shooting on I-465 Saturday.

Indiana State Police said just after 1 p.m. troopers were called to report a road rage incident that led to gunfire.

Investigators say 20-year-old Xavion Eubank, of Indianapolis, fired at least one shot at another driver's car during a road rage incident on I-465.

The person who called 911 after the shooting was able to give troopers a detailed description of Eubank's red Nissan.

The caller also told troopers that the shooter, later identified as Eubank, was exiting from I-465 onto I-65 north on the city's south side -- directly toward an area where troopers were on scene of an unrelated crash.

State police said within minutes of the 911 call, troopers saw the suspect pass the crash scene and pulled the car over.

Eubank was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail. He's preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, intimidation with a deadly weapon and possession of marijuana.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review the case and make final charging decisions.